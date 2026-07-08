Notes / ARES Group - The Armament Industry European Research Group
8 juillet 2026
Eurosatory 2026 – “Towards a More Efficient Defence Market”
A proposal to revise EU Directive 2009-81 on the defence and security market is currently being prepared. What are the ongoing debates on the future of the EU defence procurement regime? Simplification of procurement rules, European preference, incentives to develop joint procurement, establishment of a single defence market are the topics that will be discussed during this round table.