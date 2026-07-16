Aligning Shields: Greece’s Integration Into the EU Capability Development Process

This paper examines the extent to which Greece has integrated European Union capability development instruments into its national defence policy and administration. Focusing on five core instruments (i.e., the Capability Development Plan, the Coordinated Annual Review on Defence, the Overarching Strategic Research Agenda, the Permanent Structured Cooperation on Defence and the European Defence Fund), the authors argue that Greece has achieved substantial integration, particularly where EU frameworks align with national strategic priorities and offer tangible industrial benefits. The analysis draws on national defence planning documents, legislative acts, and stakeholder engagement to assess the depth of integration across both intergovernmental and supranational instruments. The authors find that geostrategic imperatives, economic recovery goals, and political aspirations collectively drive Greece’s active and structured engagement with EU defence capability processes.