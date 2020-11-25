Mort de Diego Maradona

Sur la même thématique
Premier League and PPTV: Private Finances and UK-China Politics in Football
By Layne Vandenberg, PhD student in the King’s College London and University of Hong Kong Joint PhD Programme
29.10.2020
Basaksehir – Paris SG : « Le président turc a plus peur de l’UEFA que de la Commission européenne »
28.10.2020
Israel’s Cycling Diplomacy
By Dr Yoav Dubinsky, Instructor of Sports Business in the Lundquist College of Business at the University of Oregon. [GeoSport] Why the geopolitics of sport matters – Conversation with James Dorsey
Interview with James Dorsey, journalist, a senior fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies at Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University, author of the blog "The Turbulent World of Middle East Soccer", led by Carole Gomez from IRIS and Professor Simon Chadwick from emlyon business school
27.10.2020
How esports are embroiled in a geopolitical call of duty
By Professor Simon Chadwick, emlyon business school, France and Dr Paul Widdop, Manchester Metropolitan University, UK Presentation and ambitions of the GeoSport platform
26.10.2020
L’IRIS, association créée en 1991 reconnue d’utilité publique, est un think tank français travaillant sur les thématiques géopolitiques et stratégiques, le seul de dimension internationale à avoir été créé sur une initiative totalement privée, dans une démarche indépendante. L’IRIS est organisé autour de 4 pôles d’activité : la recherche, la publication, la formation et l’organisation d’événements.
