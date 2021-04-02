Globalised Sport: The Challenges of Governance

By Dr. Yoav Dubinsky, Instructor of Sports Business in the Lundquist College of Business at the University of Oregon

By Dr. Yoav Dubinsky, Instructor of Sports Business in the Lundquist College of Business at the University of Oregon

By Anton Klischewski, founder of the Project PRESFUL, Sports & Sustainability Consultant for the initiative ‘Sport Trades Fair’ and the Berlin-based football club ‘FC Internationale 1980’

By Anton Klischewski, founder of the Project PRESFUL, Sports & Sustainability Consultant for the initiative ‘Sport Trades Fair’ and the Berlin-based football club ‘FC Internationale 1980’