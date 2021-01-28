Sport, “a powerful change agent”: an interview with Richard Lapchick

Interview Interview with Richard Lapchick, founder and director of The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES), human rights activist, pioneer for racial equality internationally recognized expert on sports issues, scholar and author. Conducted by Estelle E. Brun, Research Associate at IRIS.

Sport amidst US elections

Towards a normalisation of athlete activism?

In the earlier years of Trump’s presidency, I would agree that his act of politicising sport did further polarise society as it simultaneously unified each side even further. However, now I would argue that the reignition of player activism this past year amidst the Racial Reckoning has actually reversed the Trump-led division of the American people as it forced people to finally listen.I believe the Biden administration will allow and commend athlete activism – allowing sport to become an even stronger unifying force. Issues are at the forefront and the Biden administration will be addressing them using the most powerful change agent: sport.The surge can be attributed to not only individual athletes recognising the power of their voice but individual athletes recognising the power of their voice, collectively. While it’s traditionally been known that athletes can bring a great amount of attention to a subject, social cause or issue – this past year we’ve seen athletes realise that they can use their platform to create meaningful, measurable change by means of opting-out of seasons, lobbying, fighting for legislation and so forth. Now, athletes aren’t wondering if they should speak up – they’re wondering when and how they can speak up.Yes, we’ve seen numerous professional sport organizations form social justice committees, overhaul their existing diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and make large pledges towards dismantling systemic racism. Still, there is much work to do but the surge of athlete activism has made organisations realise that their athletes are their greatest asset.One that comes to mind is the several overhauls we’ve seen to diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives across professional sports leagues. Most notably, the National Football League (NFL) reinforced their existing Rooney Rule to ensure that equitable racial and gender hiring practices stem beyond the field and into the front office, which is much more comparable to the changes we’d like to see in the United States.I believe these concrete changes were ignited by athlete activism. Therefore, I believe that athlete activism, as long as it persists, will continue to bring changes in-and-outside of sport. People are now listening to issues they simply may not understand due to upbringing because of the activism of athletes, so I believe the message will continue to get across and more actions will soon follow.I understand the Olympic committee’s logic behind the rule, which is that the Olympic Games must remain on athletes’ performances, sport and the international unity and harmony that the Olympic Movement seeks to advance. However, they failed to understand that athlete activism does aid in international unity. The power of sport – fueled by athlete activism – is far too large to be suppressed, especially on this platform.The next few years will look promising as long as athlete activism continues to fuel change both on-the-field, in front offices and outside of sport. If that is achieved, I do foresee a global sports movement in which activism is normalised. Hopefully meaningful change will be achieved so that athlete activism can move onto the next social issues.Several names come to mind as dozens of athletes have risked it all to create meaningful change. Among the most notable, in my opinion, is Colin Kaepernick. He brought racial issues to the forefront of the largest sport platform of the NFL. Colin knelt and fought for something far bigger than himself in 2016 – even costing him his job. With all the adversity he has faced and continues to endure since his protest, 2020 revealed to the world that Colin was right the entire time. There are also many NBA and WNBA players who have been leaders. I would single out LeBron James and Maya Moore.Special thanks to AJ Forbes, Graduate Assistant of TIDES and Dr.Lapchick, for his help.