01.03.2024
The implementation and progress of Germany’s Zeitenwende (A French perspective)
Presse
28 février 2024
A new distribution of roles in Europe?
However, it is important to recognize the changes and progress made over the last 24 months. Thus, Germany, which initially refused to supply heavy equipment to Ukraine and proposed instead to donate 5,000 helmets, has become Kiev’s 2nd largest supporter in financial and military terms, behind the U.S. Berlin also showed it its ability to be a driving force to unite Member States around common initiatives, such as the European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI), yet not without destabilizing France, used to a tacit division of roles between economic leadership (Germany) and military leadership (France). The evolution of the government’s relationship towards the defence industry, after years of disinterest, and its awareness of the need to invest massively, also mark this paradigm shift. However, there is still a long way to go towards a true “Zeitenwende”. Certain taboos remain, as illustrated by Germany’s refusal to deliver Taurus missiles. Germany still lacks a genuine defence industrial policy and long-term financial visibility beyond the special fund, while the modernization of the Bundeswehr is lagging behind.
Published by Hans Seidel Stiftung.