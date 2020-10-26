How esports are embroiled in a geopolitical call of duty

L’IRIS, association créée en 1991 reconnue d’utilité publique, est un think tank français travaillant sur les thématiques géopolitiques et stratégiques, le seul de dimension internationale à avoir été créé sur une initiative totalement privée, dans une démarche indépendante. L’IRIS est organisé autour de 4 pôles d’activité : la recherche, la publication, la formation et l’organisation d’événements.