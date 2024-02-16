Stories from an International Career (2/2) | Chapter 4 – Brzeziński by Brzeziński

Directed and produced by Romuald Sciora, Associate Research Fellow at IRIS. Interviews conducted by Steve Clemons, Founding editor at Large of Semafor and Former editor at Large of the Atlantic.

As part of the Political and Geostrategic Observatory of the United States, IRIS is offering a series of previously unpublished interviews realized by Romuald Sciora with Zbigniew Brzeziński, political scientist and former national security adviser to US President Jimmy Carter. This fourth chapter recounts stories from his international career, among which the involvement of the United States in Iraq and Afghanistan. He also comes back on the September 11th attacks.