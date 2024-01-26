There Was Once a Counteroffensive

L’IRIS, association reconnue d’utilité publique, est l’un des principaux think tanks français spécialisés sur les questions géopolitiques et stratégiques. Il est le seul à présenter la singularité de regrouper un centre de recherche et un lieu d’enseignement délivrant des diplômes, via son école IRIS Sup’, ce modèle contribuant à son attractivité nationale et internationale. L’IRIS est organisé autour de quatre pôles d’activité : la recherche, la publication, l’organisation d’évènements et la formation.