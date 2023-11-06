Présidentielle américaine : ces indépendants qui peuvent faire basculer le scrutin

Entretien avec Michael Stricof, maître de conférences rattaché au Laboratoire d’études et de recherche sur le monde anglophone (LERMA) d’Aix-Marseille Université, spécialiste de la politique de défense des États-Unis
Inaugural conference of the Political and Geostrategic Observatory of the United States launched by The French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs (IRIS), in collaboration with The Academy of Political Science and The Social Policy Program at SIPA – Columbia University.