Accueil Analyses La guerre en Ukraine vue par les non Occidentaux. Avec Michel Duclos
 
La guerre en Ukraine vue par les non Occidentaux. Avec Michel Duclos

29 mars 2023
Pascal Boniface reçoit Michel Duclos, ancien ambassadeur de France en Syrie et conseiller spécial à l'Institut Montaigne.

