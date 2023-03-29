La guerre en Ukraine vue par les non Occidentaux. Avec Michel Duclos

Conference-debate organized by IRIS, in partnership with the EU Tax Observatory, Oxfam France and the Independent Commission for the Reform of International Corporate Taxation (ICRICT) with Joseph Stiglitz, Jayati Ghosh, Gabriel Zucman, Cécile Duflot and Christophe Ventura
Conférence-débat organisée par l'IRIS, en partenariat avec l’EU Tax Observatory, Oxfam France et l’Independent Commission for the Reform of International Corporate Taxation (ICRICT) autour de Joseph Stiglitz, Jayati Ghosh, Gabriel Zucman, Cécile Duflot et Christophe Ventura
Conférence-débat organisée en partenariat avec le Club Déméter, à l’occasion de la parution de l’édition 2023 du Déméter autour de Pascal Boniface, Anne-Claire Legendre, Esther Hermouet, Arthur Portier, Racha Ramadan, Bertrand Valiorgue et Sébastien Abis
Visioconférence organisée à l’occasion de la parution de l’ouvrage de Barthélémy Courmont intitulé « Géopolitique des mondes asiatiques » (Eyrolles/IRIS 2023) autour de Christine Cabasset, Barthélémy Courmont et Emmanuel Lincot