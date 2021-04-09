FC Barcelona, from Global to Local. Challenges Ahead?

Interview with Xavier Ginesta, Lecturer in Sport Marketing and Communication at the University of Vic-Central University of Catalonia (UVic-UCC), led by Professor Simon Chadwick from emlyon business school

GeoSport, created by IRIS and EM Lyon, is a home for intelligent, value-adding content on geopolitics and sport, providing informed, expert analyses onf contemporary issues. The key focus of the content will be around diplomacy; international relations; nation branding; politics and soft power, and the link of these areas to sport.Today, Professor Simon Chadwick from emlyon business school interviews Xavier Ginesta, Lecturer in Sport Marketing and Communication at the University of Vic-Central University of Catalonia (UVic-UCC).