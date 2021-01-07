A play-by-play of sports and climate change

Interview with Madeleine Orr, Founder and Co-Director of The Sport Ecology Group, and Brian McCullough, Co-Director of the Sport Ecology Group, led by Professor Simon Chadwick from emlyon business school

GeoSport, created by IRIS and EM Lyon, is a home for intelligent, value-adding content on geopolitics and sport, providing informed, expert analyses onf contemporary issues. The key focus of the content will be around diplomacy; international relations; nation branding; politics and soft power, and the link of these areas to sport.Today, Professor Simon Chadwick from emlyon business school interviews Madeleine Orr, the Founder and Co-Director of The Sport Ecology Group, and an Assistant Professor of Sport Management at SUNY Cortland, and Brian McCullough, the Co-Director of the Sport Ecology Group, an Associate Professor in Department of Health and Kinesiology in the Sport Management program at Texas A&M University.More about GeoSport: https://www.iris-france.org/geosport/