Sports diplomacy, small nations and the case of Wales

Interview with Gavin Price, an independent expert at Bond University (Australia) focused on sports diplomacy and intercultural relations, led by Professor Simon Chadwick from emlyon business school

GeoSport, created by IRIS and EM Lyon, is a home for intelligent, value-adding content on geopolitics and sport, providing informed, expert analyses onf contemporary issues. The key focus of the content will be around diplomacy; international relations; nation branding; politics and soft power, and the link of these areas to sport.Today, Professor Simon Chadwick from emlyon business school interviews Gavin Price, an independent expert at Bond University (Australia) focused on sports diplomacy and intercultural relations, particularly small nations and regions with large sporting footprints. He is the co-author of "The British Council Wales report: Towards a Welsh sports diplomacy strategy".