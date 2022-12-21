TES-D project: origins and outcomes

Interview Mogens Kirkeby, President of International Sports and Culture Association (ISCA), in the context of the TES-D Final Conference
Mogens Kirkeby, president of International Sports and Culture Association (ISCA), answers our questions in the framework of the final conference of the European project "Towards an EU Sport Diplomacy (TES-D)" on the theme "How to enhance the European Union Sport Diplomacy?". The opportunity to come back on the origins and the outcomes of the TES-D project:
- What is the origin of the TES-D project?
- What is it purpose?
- What progress has the TES-D project made in european sports diplomacy?
Towards a European Union Sport Diplomacy (TES-D) is a two-year project funded by Erasmus+ which began in January 2021. The TES-D team is made of eight organisations led by IRIS – 5 universities, 1 NGO and 1 think tank – based in six different countries.Together, we aim to propose concrete recommendations which could enhance the development of a sport diplomacy strategy at the European Union-level. The TES-D approach is two-folded, mixing academic reports and grassroots initiatives.