[TES-D] International Table Tennis Foundation and its TES-D pilot

Interview with Leandro Olvech, Director of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Foundation

Towards a European Union Sport Diplomacy (TES-D) is a two-year project funded by Erasmus+ which began in January 2021. The TES-D team is made of eight organisations led by IRIS – 5 universities, 1 NGO and 1 think tank – based in six different countries.Together, we aim to propose concrete recommendations which could enhance the development of a sport diplomacy strategy at the European Union-level.

Its approach is two-folded, mixing academic reports and grassroots initiatives. This series of videos summarises written findings and activities which can be found on our website (

)

.

We know that sport diplomacy is also grassroots. For that reason, we developed five pilot actions with five EU organisations whose organisations work directly on the field.

These organisations are: - UISP APS Roma, Italy - DGI National Danish Performance Team (NDPT), Denmark - FC Internationale Berlin 1980 e.V, Germany - ITTF Foundation, Germany - Hungarian University of Sports Science, Hungary

Each organisation has been developing an initiative centred around sport diplomacy. In this video, Leandro Olvech, Director of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Foundation, tells us about their pilot action.

