Sport Diplomacy beyond the EU: in Theory & Practice
09.05.2022
Towards a European Union Sport Diplomacy (TES-D) is a two-year project funded by Erasmus+ which began in January 2021. The TES-D team is made of eight organisations led by IRIS – 5 universities, 1 NGO and 1 think tank – based in six different countries. Together, we aim to propose concrete recommendations which could enhance the development of a sport diplomacy strategy at the European Union-level.
Our approach is two-folded, mixing academic reports and grassroots initiatives. This series of videos summarises written findings and activities which can be found on our website (https://www.tes-diplomacy.org/).
Professor Carmen Pérez González was in charge of coordinating the drafting of our three initial reports:
- Sport Diplomacy: A Literature Review of Scholarly and Policy Sources
- Case Studies of Non-EU Sport Diplomacy: United Kingdom, United States, Australia, China & Qatar
- Case Studies of Sport Diplomacy Amongst International Organisation of the EU
She summarises the main findings in the video below.
