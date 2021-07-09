Israel Start-Up Nation – the role of professional cycling in promoting diplomacy and business

Interview with Yoav Dubinksy, Instructor of Sports Business, led by Pr. Simon Chadwick from emlyon business school.

GeoSport, created by IRIS and EM Lyon, is a home for intelligent, value-adding content on geopolitics and sport, providing informed, expert analyses onf contemporary issues. The key focus of the content will be around diplomacy; international relations; nation branding; politics and soft power, and the link of these areas to sport.Today, Professor Simon Chadwick from emlyon business school interviews Yoav Dubinksy, Instructor of Sports Business. Yoav Dubinsky has written extensively about the intersection of diplomacy, business and sport, especially relating to Israel. In this interview, he talks about his latest publication, 'People-to-People Sports Diplomacy: “Israel Start-Up Nation” in the 2020 Tour de France', which has just been published in the Journal of Global Sport Management.More about GeoSport: https://www.iris-france.org/geosport/​