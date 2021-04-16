Football as a Driver for Change

Interview with Arianna Crisicione, Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper and Women's Sponsorship Manager, Ambassador for Football4Climate, led by Estelle Brun, Research Associate at IRIS.

GeoSport, created by IRIS and EM Lyon, is a home for intelligent, value-adding content on geopolitics and sport, providing informed, expert analyses onf contemporary issues. The key focus of the content will be around diplomacy; international relations; nation branding; politics and soft power, and the link of these areas to sport.Today, Estelle Brun, Research Associate at IRIS interviews Arianna Crisicione, Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper and Women's Sponsorship Manager, Ambassador for Football4Climate.