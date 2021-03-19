<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Qatar and the FIFA World Cup 2022: Why is the event controversial?

Interview with Danyel Reiche, Visiting Associate Professor at Georgetown University Qatar, led by Professor Simon Chadwick from emlyon business school