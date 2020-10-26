Presentation and ambitions of the GeoSport platform

GeoSport will be a home for intelligent, value-adding content on geopolitics and sport, providing informed, expert analyses onf contemporary issues. The key focus of the content will be around diplomacy; international relations; nation branding; politics and soft power, and the link of these areas to sport.With key target audiences of government, policy makers, business leaders and managers, academics, students and sports fans, the platformublication’s goal is to be the leading global voice on geopolitics and sport, offering the most extensive and expert insight in this area.