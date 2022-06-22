Guerre en Ukraine : perspectives et prospective. Entretien avec Thierry de Montbrial

By Andrea Christou, Phd candidate at the University of Edinburgh, Olivier de France, Senior research fellow at the French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs, Justyna Gotowska, Coordinator of the regional security program in the Center for Eastern Studies (Warsaw), Gustav C. Gressel, senior policy Fellow with the Wider Europe Programme at the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), Eva Michaels Beatriu de Pinós, Research fellow at the Institut Barcelona d'Estudis Internacionalis, Hanna Ojanen, Research Director at the University of Tampere, Lucia Rybnikárová, research fellow at the Centre for Global Europe (GLOBSEC), Ester Sabatino, Research analyst at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), Monika Sus, Associate professor at the Polish Academy of Sciences, Benjamin Tallis, Practice fellow at the Hertie School's Center for International Security, Ben Tonra, Professor of international relations at University College Dublin and Anna Wieslander, Director for Northen Europe at the Atlantic Council