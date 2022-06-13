 ANALYSES
Accueil Analyses Dépenses militaires mondiales: une hausse record
 
Facebook
 
Twitter
 
Google +
 

Dépenses militaires mondiales: une hausse record

Presse
13 juin 2022
Interview de Sylvie Matelly - Décryptage, RFI
Sur la même thématique
To face the Russian threat, Europeans need to spend together – not side by side
By Felix Arteaga, Senior Analyst at the Elcano Royal Institute; Renaud Bellais, university Grenoble-Alpes; Olivier de France, Research director IRIS; Sylvie Matelly, deputy director IRIS; Jean-Pierre Maulny, Deputy Director IRIS; Alessandro Marrone, Head of Defence Programme IAI; Margarita Šešelgytė, Director at the Institute of International Relations and Political Science, Vilnius University; Edouard Simon, Research director IRIS ; Trevor Taylor, professorial research fellow RUSI; Daniel Fiott and Dick Zandee, members of the Scientific Committee of the ARES Group.
19.04.2022
La sécurité civile : un enjeu international ?
Pascal Boniface reçoit Bruno Ulliac, directeur la mission des relations internationales et européennes de la Direction générale de la sécurité civile et de la gestion des crises.
07.03.2022
Mentions légales / Crédits