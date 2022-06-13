Dépenses militaires mondiales: une hausse record

By Felix Arteaga, Senior Analyst at the Elcano Royal Institute; Renaud Bellais, university Grenoble-Alpes; Olivier de France, Research director IRIS; Sylvie Matelly, deputy director IRIS; Jean-Pierre Maulny, Deputy Director IRIS; Alessandro Marrone, Head of Defence Programme IAI; Margarita Šešelgytė, Director at the Institute of International Relations and Political Science, Vilnius University; Edouard Simon, Research director IRIS ; Trevor Taylor, professorial research fellow RUSI; Daniel Fiott and Dick Zandee, members of the Scientific Committee of the ARES Group.