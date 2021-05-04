 ANALYSES
Accueil Analyses Les grandes compétitions sportives sont-elles menacées ?
 
Facebook
 
Twitter
 
Google +
 

Les grandes compétitions sportives sont-elles menacées ?

Presse
4 mai 2021
Interview de Carole Gomez - Le temps du débat, France culture
Sur la même thématique
Manchester City vs PSG: A Geopolitical Game?
Interview with Raphaël Le Magoariec, PhD candidate, geopolitologist within the Arab and Mediterranean World Team (EMAM) at the University of Tours. Conducted by Carole Gomez, Senior Research Fellow
23.04.2021
Football as a Driver for Change
Interview with Arianna Crisicione, Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper and Women's Sponsorship Manager, Ambassador for Football4Climate, led by Estelle Brun, Research Associate at IRIS.
16.04.2021
FC Barcelona, from Global to Local. Challenges Ahead?
Interview with Xavier Ginesta, Lecturer in Sport Marketing and Communication at the University of Vic-Central University of Catalonia (UVic-UCC), led by Professor Simon Chadwick from emlyon business school
09.04.2021
Mentions légales / Crédits