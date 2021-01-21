The GCC, Qatar/Saudi Relations and the Future Outlook for Sport

Professor Simon Chadwick from emlyon business school interviews Dr Andrea Krieg, Lecturer at the Kings College (London, UK), and Dr Kristian Ulrichsen from th Rice University (US).

GeoSport, created by IRIS and EM Lyon, is a home for intelligent, value-adding content on geopolitics and sport, providing informed, expert analyses onf contemporary issues. The key focus of the content will be around diplomacy; international relations; nation branding; politics and soft power, and the link of these areas to sport. Today, Professor Simon Chadwick from emlyon business school interviews Dr Andrea Krieg, Lecturer at the Kings College (London, UK), and Dr Kristian Ulrichsen from th Rice University (US). More about GeoSport: