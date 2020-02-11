25.01.2020
EPOSM project tackles non-betting-related match-fixing
11 février 2020
On January 10, 2020, the EPOSM project (“Evidence-based Prevention Of Sporting-related Match-fixing”) has been launched with a kick-off meeting at Ghent University. The EPOSM project will run for two years (2020-2021) and is co-funded by the European Commission in the context of the Erasmus+ collaborative partnerships in sport program (€398,000). During this project, eleven high-performing European institutions will join their forces to (1) raise awareness about the prevalence of sporting-related (i.e. non-betting related) match-fixing, (2) stimulate moral judgment regarding sporting-related match-fixing, and (3) share and transfer this knowledge.
The project team consists of:
• Ghent University (BEL – coordinating organisation)
• Utrecht University (NLD – project partner organisation)
• The French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs (IRIS) (FRA – project partner organisation)
• Play Fair Code (AUT – project partner organisation)
• Croatian Olympic Committee (HRV – project partner organisation)
• Lausanne University (CHE – project partner organisation)
• Loughborough University (GBR – project partner organisation)
• Panathlon International (ITA – project partner organisation)
• International Centre Ethics in Sport (ICES) (BEL – project partner organisation)
• Counter Sport Corruption Foundation for Sport Integrity (CSCF) (NLD – project partner organisation)
• Council of Europe (associated partner organisation)
Moreover, these objectives will be pursued by (1) conducting a questionnaire on the prevalence of match-fixing in seven European countries, (2) developing country specific action plans and workshops against match-fixing, and (3) disseminating these results to as many stakeholders in the sport as possible.
